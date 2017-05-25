Couple await Appeal Court ruling in treatment fight for sick baby son

A couple are waiting for Court of Appeal judges to rule on the latest stage of a fight over treatment for their sick baby son.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want nine-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial in the US.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, are against any attempt at therapy in the US and say life-support treatment should stop.

A High Court judge has ruled against a trip to America and the couple, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, have mounted an appeal.

Three appeal court judges, who analysed the case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Tuesday, are listed to deliver their ruling today.