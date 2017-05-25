Terminally ill man wins damages over misdiagnosed skin cancer

A dying man whose skin cancer was misdiagnosed as a fungal nail infection has won more than £178,845 High Court damages.

Peter Cosgrove, a carpenter and builder, went to see his GP in September 2011 because his right thumb nail remained deformed after a large splinter was removed 10 years before.

Mr Cosgrove, 60, of Hatherleigh, Devon, was prescribed a course of an oral antifungal medication by Dr Asaad Abed Al-Muhsin Al-Doori, but the condition of the nail and nail bed deteriorated.

When he returned to the Blake House Surgery in Black Torrington in June 2012 and saw a locum, he was immediately referred for further investigation.

A biopsy confirmed the presence of skin cancer under the nail and the thumb was partially amputated.

Despite an optimistic early prognosis, the disease accelerated and Mr Cosgrove may now have only 10 to 30 months of life left, said Mr Justice Goss on Thursday.

Mr Cosgrove sued Dr Al-Doori for negligence, saying that a photo taken around the time of the appointment showed a nail that was abnormal and suggestive of malignancy.

The GP's case was that the thumb was not in the state depicted in the photo and he did not diagnose a fungal condition.

He said that he repeatedly insisted on Mr Cosgrove returning to the surgery in two weeks' time when the result of tests would be known as he intended to carry out further investigation and refer him.

Giving his ruling in Sheffield, the judge said that Mr Cosgrove had established liability for his terminal condition.

He was satisfied that Mr Cosgrove was giving a truthful and reliable account of what was said and done during the appointment.

Despite Dr Al-Doori's previous good clinical record, the evidence led to the conclusion that the state of his thumb at that time was probably as described by Mr Cosgrove.

If Mr Cosgrove had been urgently referred then, he would have had surgery nearly 10 months before it in fact took place.

He would still have had to have his thumb amputated but would probably have lived for another 15 or more years.

When he was actually diagnosed in July 2012, his life expectancy had reduced significantly to about six years from that date.

Mr Cosgrove has also undergone a series of 13 operations and a cycle of chemotherapy which made him very unwell.

Until then, said the judge, he was able to enjoy participating in the brewery business in which he was a shareholder and the ukelele band in which he played.

The compensation of £178,845 plus interest includes £70,000 damages for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life plus sums for lost earnings, care, travel and funeral expenses.