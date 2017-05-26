Barack Obama to attend Edinburgh charity dinner

Former US president Barack Obama is due to visit Scotland for the first time today and attend a charity dinner in the capital.

The Democrat, who served eight years in the White House, will address business leaders and take part in a Q&A at the event organised by The Hunter Foundation, s et up by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Tickets for tables of 10 went on sale from about £5,000 and quickly sold out.

Profits are to be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Security is expected to be tight in Edinburgh as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Singer Annie Lennox, rock band Texas and comedian Kevin Bridges will provide entertainment at the event and y oung people will also be involved, with 13-year-old Mila Stricevic from Glasgow to read a poem on the night after winning a schools competition.

Auction prizes on the night include two walk-on parts in the next Fantastic Beasts film from the Harry Potter franchise, and the naming rights to the Gleneagles Hotel American bar.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors, including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, to come to Scotland.

Announcing the visit in April, Sir Tom said: "From the south side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

''We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event.''