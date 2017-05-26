Fans set to visit Chris Cornell's grave after Hollywood ceremony

Fans will gather at Chris Cornell's grave on Friday after the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer is laid to rest in a private ceremony.

The ashes of the 52-year-old grunge star will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Legions of fans are expected to pay their respects by visiting the site when it opens to the public after 3pm local time.

Cornell was cremated on Tuesday in a private ceremony which was reportedly attended by just four people including his widow Vicky.

This week she wrote a moving letter to her husband of over a decade saying she knows he was not himself on the night he was found hanged.

The tribute, posted to Billboard.com, read: " We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night.

"I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

Cornell was found hanged at the MGM Grand hotel in Detroit last Thursday. The results of a full post-mortem and toxicology tests are awaited.

Mrs Cornell has previously indicated that the star might have taken a higher dose of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.