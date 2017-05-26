Gatwick baggage system glitch sees passengers fly off without luggage

Some flights had to depart from Gatwick Airport without passengers' luggage due to a problem with the baggage system.

Holidaymakers reported long queues at check-in desks at the West Sussex airport on Friday morning.

Airport officials first posted a message on Twitter shortly after 5.30am to alert travellers to the issue.

One passenger, Simon Armiger, tweeted: "Chaos at easyJet bag drop Gatwick. System broken and staff seem to be just as confused. Very poor."

Another traveller, Mark Ralphs, from Brighton, wrote: "T otal chaos at @Gatwick_Airport North. Luggage belts broken. No plan. Lots of people worried about missing flights."

An airport spokesman said at 9.50am that the issue had been resolved.

A Gatwick statement read: "A problem with the baggage system that occurred at Gatwick has been rectified and the airport is recovering from this morning's disruption.

"Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers whose aircraft departed without their bag.

"The airport is working closely with our airlines to forward all bags to passengers at the earliest opportunity.

"Arrivals, and those travelling with carry-on baggage only, were unaffected by this issue and all bags and passengers were security screened as normal."