'Miracle' doctors saved baby girl who didn't breathe for 22 minutes

A baby who did not breathe for 22 minutes after she was born was saved by a team of doctors who refused to give up.

Rachel Norey, of Harlow, Essex, started to bleed heavily while waiting to be induced in hospital.

The 34-year-old had suffered a placental abruption, when the placenta starts to come away from the inside of the womb wall.

The married NHS administrator was taken to intensive care, lost six litres of blood and her newborn daughter Matilda was at risk of dying.

Against the odds doctors managed to resuscitate Matilda and when she was just five hours old she was transferred from Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital to the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge.

Mrs Norey was under general anaesthetic, almost had to have a hysterectomy and did not get to see her daughter until two days later.

She and her 34-year-old husband Dan, a builder, were told to prepare for heartbreak and held an emergency christening at Matilda's bedside when she was just three days old.

Then Matilda moved her hand.

"It was a miracle," said Mrs Norey. "And over the following days we couldn't believe what we were seeing.

"It was as if hour by hour she was coming back to life - the doctors were simply astounded.

"We were told how lucky we were, how the chances of this happening were slim to none and how our daughter was 'Miracle Matilda'.

"And within no time at all she became so strong that we were talking about going home."

Matilda spent a month at the Rosie Hospital, a further week at hospital in Harlow and was then discharged home.

She was born overdue at 41 weeks and six days and weighed 7lbs 6oz.

Matilda has just passed her six-month health visitor check "with flying colours" and Mrs Norey has said she is indebted to the medical team.

"They were desperate to save Matilda," she said. "She was full-term, completely healthy, they all felt they had to keep going and they kept going, thank goodness.

"It was down to their determination."

Mrs Norey has since met some of the doctors to thank them.

"It was very emotional meeting the people who saved your daughter's life," she said.

She described their doctor at the Rosie Hospital as "our god", adding "we owe him everything".

Matilda still has MRI scans and will have check-ups until she is 18 years old.

"We never get too ahead of ourselves, we know she's not out the woods yet and there may be health problems which emerge later," said Mrs Norey. "But at the end of the day, Matilda shouldn't even be alive.

"She defied the odds and proved everyone wrong.

"She is here with us, and we could never be more thankful for that."

The family have praised charity The Sick Children's Trust, which provided them with a room at its Chestnut House, which enabled them to be at Matilda's bedside while she was at the Rosie Hospital.

And they have now held a second christening at home, to replace the "harrowing" memory of the emergency christening where they feared the worst.

"It was the day we always wanted," said Mrs Norey.