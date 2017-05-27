Obama offers condolences to Manchester bomb victims in talks with Harry

Former US president Barack Obama has offered his condolences to victims of the Manchester terror attack during a meeting with Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said.

The Prince hosted Mr Obama at the Palace on Saturday, where they also discussed mental health, a cause dear to Harry, who has recently spoken out about the impact of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash in Paris 20 years ago.

The meeting followed a visit to Scotland by Mr Obama on Friday, where he enjoyed a game of golf in St Andrews before attending a private charity dinner in Edinburgh.

The two men developed a friendly rivalry in the run-up to Harry's Invictus Games for wounded servicemen last year, when the former president challenged the Prince to get the Queen involved in their competition about whether the US or UK would triumph in the contest.

The pair also met in 2016 during Mr Obama's visit to the UK along with First Lady Michelle, during a dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Later, former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted a picture of himself and Mr Obama, saying it was "great to catch up with my good friend".