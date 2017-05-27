Shoppers evacuated amid 'knifeman' alert at supermarket

A man has been arrested after a major police operation following the evacuation of a supermarket.

West Midlands Police said the suspect was detained following an area search after reports of a man armed with a knife at Sainsbury's in Blackheath, West Midlands.

A police spokesman said no injuries had been reported but confirmed that several nearby roads had been closed, including Halesowen Street, John Street and Union Street.

Fire crews also attended the incident at about 12.10pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on claims that a gas cannister had been set off in a toilet at the store, prompting fears of an explosion.