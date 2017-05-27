Theresa May should learn from Jamie Oliver on school meals, Lib Dems say

Theresa May should follow the example of Jamie Oliver, not Oliver Twist, when it comes to school meals, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Nick Clegg claimed the Prime Minister's pledge to scrap free school lunches could deprive hundreds of thousands of pupils of their five-a-day intake.

The Lib Dems are highlighting their concerns with a digital poster showing a hungry child asking: "Please Theresa, May I have some more?"

Tory plans to provide free breakfasts will not compensate for the loss because they are not covered by nutritional guidelines, Mr Clegg said.

The former deputy PM said pupils currently get at least two or three of their recommended five-a-day intake with lunch, while they could get none with breakfast.

Mr Clegg said: "Theresa May's plans would hit children's health by depriving them of a free nutritional meal at school.

"This is particularly short-sighted when we are struggling with soaring levels of childhood obesity.

"The Liberal Democrats will protect free school lunches for infants and ensure all primary school children can get a healthy, free lunch a day.

"Conservative candidates must make clear whether they will vote to take away lunches from hard-pressed families or stand up to Theresa May for the sake of the education and good health of our children.

"Theresa May should take her inspiration from Jamie Oliver not Oliver Twist."