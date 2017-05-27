Woman shot dead in cycle-by attack

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was gunned down in the street by attackers on bikes.

The 20-year-old was shot in Malvern Road, Brent, north-west London, at around 9pm on Friday and later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed she was standing with a group of other people when they were "approached by a number of suspects possibly on pedal cycles", the Metropolitan Police said.

"A firearm was discharged towards the group and the victim was shot," a spokesman said.

"The suspects made off from the scene."

The victim's family have been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information can call the police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.