Amber Rudd to represent Tories in General Election debate on live TV

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is to represent the Conservatives in a live TV General Election debate with leaders of some of the other parties, after Theresa May refused to take part.

Labour has yet to confirm who it will send to the BBC Election Debate in Cambridge on May 31, though aides have previously said that leader Jeremy Corbyn will only join debates if the Prime Minister is also present.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas will line up in the seven-way clash, alongside Scottish National Party depute leader Angus Robertson.

Ms Rudd was considered to have performed well appearing for the Remain side in TV debates in the EU referendum, when she accused pro-Brexit colleague Boris Johnson of "misleading the public" and said: "The only number that Boris is interested in is the one that says Number 10."

The 90-minute broadcast, moderated by Mishal Husain, will see each of the panellists make short opening statements followed by questions from the audience and closing remarks.

Party representatives drew lots to decide podium positions, which will see Mr Farron placed on the left, next to the Labour spokesman, and Mr Robertson on the right, with Ms Wood and Ms Rudd in the middle.

Ms Wood will have the first opening statement, while Ms Rudd will wrap up the show with the final closing remarks, with the order also determined by drawing lots.