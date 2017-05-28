Armed police vigilant at Great Manchester Run after atrocity at arena

Armed police were stationed among spectators at the Great Manchester Run as the latest large-scale event took place in the city in the wake of the terror attack.

Crowds gathered to watch the half marathon on Sunday morning ahead of the 10k, which saw Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham join thousands of others pounding the streets.

Police officers from Wales have been helping out as a heightened security operation remains in place.

While some other large-scale events, including concerts, were cancelled following Monday's suicide bombing it was confirmed that the Great Manchester Run would go ahead, under the watchful eye of police reinforcements.

Manchester City Council's executive member for culture and leisure, councillor Luthfur Rahman, said earlier this week: "Manchester is a truly resilient city and we look forward to successfully hosting these great sporting events, with the support of Greater Manchester Police."

I heart Manchester signs were dotted around the city, and runners set off under the banner #RunForManchester.