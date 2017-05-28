BORROWERS SELECTION (MAY 25)
BORROWERS SELECTION (as at May 25)
Phone No Rate Period Max%Advc Fee Incentive
Short Term Fixed Rates
Yorkshire BS 0345 120 0874 1.24% to 31.8.19 65% £995 Yes
Leek United BS 0845 219 0250 1.90% to 31.8.19 90% £995 Yes
Post Office Money 0800 077 8033 1.88% to 30.6.20 85% £495 Yes
Longer Term Fixed Rates
Yorkshire BS 0345 120 0874 1.74% to 31.8.22 65% £995 Yes
Leek United BS 0845 219 0250 2.55% to 31.8.22 90% £995 Yes
Coventry BS 0800 121 8899 2.49% to 30.6.27 65% £999 Yes
Remortgages
Sainsbury's Bank 0345 111 8010 1.34%F to 31.7.19 80% £995 Yes
West Brom BS 0800 298 0008 1.94%F to 31.8.22 65% - Yes
Coventry BS 0800 121 8899 1.55%V for term 75% £999 Yes
First Time Buyers (Variable unless shown)
Yorkshire BS 0345 120 0874 3.25%F to 31.8.19 95% £995 Yes
Tipton & Coseley BS 0800 833853 2.88%D to 31.5.20 95% - Yes
AA Mortgages 0800 169 6010 3.99%F to 31.5.22 95% - Yes
Discounts - variable
Yorkshire BS 0345 120 0874 0.89% to 31.8.19 65% £1495 Yes
Melton Mowbray BS 01664 414141 2.29% for 3 years 85% £398 Yes
Hinckley&Rugby BS 0800 774499 1.95% for term 80% £999 Yes
Variable rates
Coventry BS 0800 121 8899 1.55% for term 75% £999 Yes
Coventry BS 0800 121 8899 1.75% for term 85% £999 Yes
Coventry BS 0800 121 8899 2.45% for term 90% £999 Yes
Source: Moneyfacts - moneyfacts.co.uk (All rates subject to change without
notice) F=fixed rate, D=discounted rate, V=Variable