From the Scottish editions

SUNDAY MAIL:

BULLIED TO DEATH

Her face red raw after another attack by her boyfriend, Emily Drouet sent this photo to a friend. Seven days later she was dead.

SUN ON SUNDAY:

MINUTES FROM MASS MURDER

Bomber Salman Abedi looks relaxed in a lift - minutes before detonating the home-made device which killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

SUNDAY HERALD:

STURGEON: 'JUST TEN DAYS TO SAVE SCOTLAND FROM THE TORIES'

Plus FM unveils £118bn anti-austerity plan for UK.

SUNDAY TIMES:

NERVOUS TORIES TO RELAUNCH MAY'S CAMPAIGN

The Tories will relaunch their faltering election effort this week after their manifesto mess and the Manchester terror attack pushed the campaign off course.

SCOTTISH MAIL ON SUNDAY:

THE CASUAL KILLER ON HIS WAY TO MASS MURDER

Hands in pockets, sauntering to the Manchester Arena, first picture of the bomber minutes before atrocity.

SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY:

NOW OR NEVER FOR CORBYN

Defining week for Labour leader as he arrives in Scotland with gap closing.

SUNDAY POST:

CONMAN CLAIMED I WAS BOMB VICTIM

A sick crook stole a student's photograph to claim she was a Manchester bombing victim and rake in memorial cash.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

MAY: MY ANGUISH

Theresa May told yesterday of her sorrow after meeting young victims of the worst terrorist atrocity on UK soil in more than a decade, as she vowed to take on extremists who fuel hate in Britain.