Man sought after shop staff threatened with hammer by robber

Police are hunting a thief who threatened shop staff with a hammer during a robbery.

The man held up the RS McColl shop in West Doura Court, Kilwinning, at around 6.20pm on Saturday and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Two men working in the shop, aged 17 and 22, were not injured but " extremely distressed", police said.

The suspect is white, 5ft 10in with a stocky build and was wearing dark trousers and a black hooded McKenzie top.

Detective Sergeant Craig Semple said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspect hanging around the area prior to the robbery taking place or anyone who saw him running out of the shop afterwards.

"Anyone with information should contact Saltcoats CID via 101 quoting incident number 4096 of 27 May.

"Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained."