PA headlines at 7am

BOMBER PICTURED MOMENTS BEFORE MANCHESTER ARENA MASSACRE

The Manchester bomber has been pictured moments before Monday's massacre, as a wave of arrests fuelled hope that further terror threats had been quelled.

Police issued CCTV stills of Salman Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

A matter of hours after he was captured on camera, the 22-year-old was dead, having inflicted an outrage on a pop concert attended predominantly by young girls.

(POLICE Explosion)

MANCHESTER ATTACK VICTIM'S FAMILY URGE GOVERNMENT TO 'OPEN ITS EYES'

Manchester bombing victim Georgina Callander's family has hit out at the Government over her death, saying it must "open its eyes" or more parents will lose children to terror.

The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, her family said the teenager's life had been cut short by "evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families".

(POLICE Parents)

BA AIMS TO RESUME MOST FLIGHTS AFTER IT CRASH CHAOS

British Airways has said it is aiming to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday after a global IT crash crippled the airline.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded after scores of planes were grounded by the major systems failure believed to have been caused by a power supply issue.

The airline said its engineers were "continuing to work hard" to restore its services and it hoped most UK flights would resume on Sunday.

(AIR BA)

TORIES CRITICISE JEREMY CORBYN'S RECORD ON TERROR LAWS AS POLLS GAP NARROWS

Conservatives have launched a direct onslaught on Jeremy Corbyn's fitness to be prime minister, as polls suggest Labour is eating deep into Theresa May's lead as the June 8 General Election approaches.

The Tories released a video showing the Labour leader boasting about opposing anti-terror legislation and dodging questions over whether he would condemn the IRA.

And Home Secretary Amber Rudd suggested that victory for Mr Corbyn would "absolutely" increase the risk of future atrocities.

(ELECTION Main)

POLLS SHOW CONSERVATIVE LEAD OVER LABOUR SHRINKING AS VOTE APPROACHES

A clutch of new General Election polls have shown the Conservative lead over Labour shrinking as the June 8 vote approaches, including one which put Theresa May's party just six points clear.

The ORB poll for the Sunday Telegraph had Tories down two points in the past week on 44%, six points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour on 38% (up four points), with Lib Dems on 7% (unchanged) and Ukip on 5% (down two).

The 38% score equals Labour's best rating since Mr Corbyn became leader and would see him comfortably outpoll Ed Miliband and Gordon Brown's election results if repeated on June 8.

(ELECTION Poll)

TORIES PLAN NEW COMMISSION TO TACKLE EXTREMISM AND PROMOTE BRITAIN'S VALUES

A new Commission for Countering Extremism proposed by Conservatives will have a remit to clamp down on "unacceptable cultural norms" such as female genital mutilation.

It will also act to ensure that women's rights are upheld in all of Britain's ethnic and religious communities, Theresa May has said.

Mrs May was spelling out further details of the commission proposed in the Conservative manifesto for the June 8 General Election, which will have the task of helping government identify policies to defeat extremism and promote pluralistic values.

(ELECTION Tories)

GREGG ALLMAN OF THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND DIES AGED 69

Rock legend Gregg Allman, organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died aged 69.

His publicist Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman had died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, in the US.

Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017 he cancelled performances for the rest of the year.

(US Obit)

POLICE TO CHECK 'HATE SPEECH' OF PORTLAND RACIAL SLUR TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT

Police will examine the extremist views of a man accused of fatally stabbing two men who tried to intervene when the suspect yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim.

The attack on Friday in Portland, Oregon, happened on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, and sent shockwaves through a city that prides itself on its tolerance and liberal views.

A memorial where the stabbing occurred grew steadily on Saturday, and a vigil was planned.

(US Stabbing)

DEATH METAL ON REPEAT HELPS ME WRITE CALMER FICTION, SAYS ELIF SHAFAK

Best-selling author Elif Shafak has said she writes her books listening to the same song up to 80 times in a loop.

The writer's novels, which have included The Forty Rules Of Love and The Bastard Of Istanbul, have been translated into 47 languages.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Shafak said listening to death metal helps create "calmer fiction".

(ARTS Shafak)

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT HEADS INTO LIVE SEMI-FINALS WITH WILD CARD TWIST

Britain's Got Talent heads into the live semi-finals from Monday, with the judges poised to put their wild card choice through to the grand final at the end of the week.

In Saturday night's episode of the ITV talent search, viewers saw Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams select their top choices to make the semi-finals stage.

Every night from Monday to Friday next week, eight of the final 40 acts will take their turn at winning a grand final spot as the public vote to keep their two favourites each evening in the running.

(SHOWBIZ BGT)