A pilot has died after his plane crashed into a field in Derbyshire.

The light aircraft came down near Summerley Airfield, Apperknowle, at around 1pm on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said the pilot was the only person in the plane at the time.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team investigate the cause of the accident and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101.