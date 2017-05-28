Quotes of the day

"If I got uppity, my friends would say, 'don't be so bloody grand'" - The Duchess of Cornwall.

"The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very unsatisfying. There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not" - German chancellor Angela Merkel on the G7 summit.

"I watch a lot of porn. I'm a porn addict" - Singer Will Young.

"I was just burnt to a crisp for most of my childhood. And then when I look back at what I did to myself in the sun as I grew up, coating myself in olive oil, having sunbeds every week, oh my God, I was terrible. You can see the sun damage to the skin on my chest already" - TV presenter Davina McCall.

"It must be a very long shortlist" - Tory candidate Jacob Rees-Mogg who has been short-listed by The Amorist magazine as Britain's sexiest MP.

"I was only dad-dancing" - Gary Goldsmith, Pippa Middleton's uncle, fiercely denying accusations he pestered two women when he was on holiday in Portugal.

"I'll be quite frank with you, there are some of them where I don't even understand the question" - Jeremy Paxman admits he could barely answer half the questions on University Challenge.

"That red carpet is intimidating. There is nothing normal about it at all. Nothing" - Actress Charlize Theron at Cannes.

"I tend to get everything in order in the house except my own existence, which is chaotic, whether that be piles of paperwork or just climbing into bed at night and finding my clothes still lying there from two days earlier" - Actress Emilia Fox.

"There is a difference between dating and going out. You can be a serial dater and not be exclusive. I think of it as auditioning men" - TV's Anthea Turner.