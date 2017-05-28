Quotes of the day from the General Election campaign

"Britain is one of the world's most successful multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural societies. But our enjoyment of Britain's diversity must not prevent us from confronting the menace of extremism, even if that is sometimes embarrassing or difficult to do. There is clearly a role for government in tackling extremism where it involves behaviour that is or ought to be criminal" - The Prime Minister on the role of the new Commission for Countering Extremism.

"Ensuring the safety of our communities demands properly resourced action across many fronts. It means upholding and enforcing our individual rights, promoting community relations, supporting our emergency services, tackling and preventing crime and protecting us from danger, including threats of terror and violence" - Jeremy Corbyn denouncing the Tory claim as the party of law and order.

"Jeremy Corbyn talks now as though he could defend the country, but for 30 years he's been against anti-terrorism measures. I spend two hours every day signing security warrants. The only thing Corbyn would sign is our security away. He'd be a disaster" - Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

"The Liberal Democrats will keep campaigning to scrap the Dementia Tax and ensure no-one has to worry about catastrophic costs to pay for their care" - Liberal Democrat Health spokesman Norman Lamb.

"Liberal Democrat support for Labour's inheritance tax changes mean that any home worth over £425,000 will be hit with inheritance tax - so families will pay a big price for Labour being propped up in office" - A Conservative Party spokesman.

"While the SNP obsesses over how to get another divisive independence referendum, by contrast Labour believes that together we're stronger. We're on the side of the majority of Scots who don't want a second referendum" - Jeremy Corbyn.

"The Tories think they can get away with passing the burden of deeper cuts and further austerity on to families, which can often hit children the hardest. The SNP will never sit idly by and let them take those opportunities away" - Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader.

"We want people to be safe, we want people to enjoy a bank holiday, which is what a bank holiday is for, and we need to be secure and I think there's a balance to be drawn there. The balance has to be that it's police who do it, rather than the Army, but it's also about the strength of our communities. Let's come together in adversity, not divide ourselves" - Jeremy Corbyn.

"The Scottish National Party are collaborators with the Tories in this rise in poverty and this attack on living standards" - Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown.

"The fact that Gordon Brown was too embarrassed to even mention Jeremy Corbyn shows he knows that Labour is no longer capable of standing up to the Tories" - SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson.

"We know that the prospect of a bolstered Conservative government in Westminster is a threat to Wales" - Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood.

"If the countryside or people in the countryside want a referendum on fox hunting, that's what Ukip's policies have always been - local referendums" - Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.