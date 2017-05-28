Scottish schedule

Press Association Scotland schedule update for Sunday May 28.

ELECTION Labour Scotland: Jeremy Corbyn will accuse the Scottish National Party of ''passing on Tory austerity'' as he takes Labour's General Election campaign to Glasgow on Sunday.

ELECTION Scotland Sturgeon: Nicola Sturgeon will set out a plans to free up an extra £118 billion of public spending UK-wide over the course of the parliament when she launches her party's General Election manifesto this week, according to the SNP.

ELECTION Scotland NonVoters: Two-fifths of non-voters think who is in government makes no difference to their lives, a new poll has found.

SCOTLAND Hammer: Police are hunting a thief who threatened shop staff with a hammer during a robbery.

SCOTLAND Assault: Three people have been charged over an attack on a woman in Aberdeen.

ELECTION Plaid: Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has urged Welsh voters to give her party a ''mandate'' in the June 8 General Election, so that she can give Wales a voice in Parliament as the SNP has for Scotland.

ENVIRONMENT Kelpies: The world's largest pair of equine sculptures are being given their first health check as they approach their third birthday. (Embargoed to 0001 Monday)

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Covering football and Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Glasgow.

