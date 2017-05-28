Scottish Schedule

Press Association Scotland main schedule for Sunday May 28

ELECTION Labour Scotland: Jeremy Corbyn will accuse the Scottish National Party of ''passing on Tory austerity'' as he takes Labour's General Election campaign to Glasgow on Sunday.

ELECTION Scotland Sturgeon: Nicola Sturgeon will set out a plans to free up an extra £118 billion of public spending UK-wide over the course of the parliament when she launches her party's General Election manifesto this week, according to the SNP.

ELECTION Scotland NonVoters: Two-fifths of non-voters think who is in government makes no difference to their lives, a new poll has found.

ELECTION Plaid: Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has urged Welsh voters to give her party a ''mandate'' in the June 8 General Election, so that she can give Wales a voice in Parliament as the SNP has for Scotland. (Embargoed to 0900 Sunday)

1200 EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE: Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP will visit East Dunbartonshire and give a speech to activists. ED Campaign HQ, 16 Crossveggate, G62 6RA. If you wish to attend or require further information please contact Matthew Clark on 07980 200096.

1900 GLASGOW: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will host a General Election rally. Registration desks will open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Members of the media must register in advance by entering details here: https://secure.scottishlabour.org.uk/page/signup/glasgow-event---media-reg Old Fruitmarket, Candleriggs, G1 1NQ. Alan Roden on 07753 904 531.

