Three charged over attack on woman at block of flats

Three people have been charged over an attack on a woman in Aberdeen.

The 43-year-old victim was treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident in a block of flats in Union Street at around 6.45am on Friday.

Two men, aged 30 and 35, and a woman, 38, have now been charged over the alleged assault and robbery and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and patience while inquiries were carried out in and around the area."