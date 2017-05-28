What the papers say

SUNDAY TIMES:

NERVOUS TORIES TO RELAUNCH MAY'S CAMPAIGN

The Tories will relaunch their faltering election effort this week after their manifesto mess and the Manchester terror attack pushed the campaign off course.

THE BOMBER MOMENTS BEFORE A MASSACRE

Slouching through the night on a mission of murder, Salman Abedi betrays no emotion in new images released by last night.

PASSENGERS FACE DAYS OF CHAOS AS BA MELTS DOWN

The chaos caused by a disastrous British Airways computer crash, which saw hundreds of thousands of passengers suffering cancellations and delays yesterday, will disrupt the bank holiday weekend.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

MINISTER: 'DUPLICITOUS' SOCIAL MEDIA FIRMS FAILING TO HALT TERROR

Britain's security minister today accuses internet giants of being "ruthless money-makers" who have deceived the Government over tackling terror online.

BA HOLIDAYMAKERS STRANDED AFTER IT CRASH

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers were stranded last night after British Airways' IT system crashed, forcing the airline to cancel all its flights from Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

CORBYN BLAMED UK FOR BOMB

Jeremy Corbyn blamed one of the IRA's most notorious bombings on Britain's "occupation" of Northern Ireland, The Sunday Telegraph can reveal.

THE OBSERVER:

WE NEED DEAL WITH THE EU TO COMBAT TERROR, EXPERTS TELL PM

The UK's full participation in European Union security and intelligence co-operation will be critical to the fight against terrorism after Brexit, leading British security experts said last night, as Theresa May announced wide-ranging new plans to counter extremism.

KINNOCK CALLS FOR PROBE INTO TORY USE OF VOTER DATA

The Information Commissioner's Office must "urgently investigate" the Conservative party for possible "illegal use of data", according to Labour's Stephen Kinnock, after it repeatedly refused to answer a series of questions over its use of personal data.

TORY NERVES BEGIN TO FRAY AS CORBYN DRAMATICALLY NARROWS MAY'S LEAD

Jeremy Corbyn has dramatically cut Theresa May's lead in approval ratings among voters, according to the latest Opinium/Observer poll, in a further sign that the race for Downing Street may be tightening with 10 days to go until the general election.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

MAY: MY ANGUISH

Theresa May told yesterday of her sorrow after meeting young victims of the worst terrorist atrocity on UK soil in more than a decade, as she vowed to take on extremists who fuel hate in Britain.

BA SYSTEM CHAOS HITS THOUSANDS

Thousands of British Airways passengers were left stranded at airports in Britain and around the world yesterday when a computer meltdown grounded hundreds of flights.

WE WILL NOT BE COWED

Defiant Britons yesterday kept calm and carried on in the wake of the Manchester atrocity by attending a host of sport and music spectacles on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

MOMENTS AWAY FROM MASSACRE

Leaning back nonchalantly with his hands thrust casually into the pockets of his black body warmer, there is nothing about Salman Abedi's relaxed demeanour that betrays his monstrous intent.

HALF-TERM HAVOC AS COMPUTER MELTDOWN GROUNDS ALL BA FLIGHTS

British Airways warned families they face half-term travel chaos today after it cancelled scores of flights yesterday from Heathrow and Gatwick following a 'catastrophic' computer crash.

CAMILLA CONFIDENTIAL

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared her views for the first time about her relationship with the Prince of Wales and the pressures of marrying into the Royal Family.

SUNDAY MIRROR

MOMENTS BEFORE MASSACRE

His face shows little emotion as he makes his way to Manchester Arena wearing a trendy designer jacket - to commit mass murder.

MASSACRE OF INNOCENTS: MUM IN ULTIMATE ACT OF FRIENDSHIP

A heroic survivor of the Manchester terror attack has taken in the daughter of her best friend, who died in the blast.

SCRAMBLE FOR SPOOKS

MI5 is frantically recruiting spooks in record numbers to cope with 23,000 jihadists on the loose in Britain.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Bomber Salman Abedi looks relaxed in a lift - minutes before detonating the home-made device which killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

GORD: QUEEN TOLD ME TO EFF OFF

Telly chef Gordon Ramsay has joked that the Queen told him to "f*** off" after handing him his OBE.

MAY'S HATE SQUAD

Theresa May is to appoint an anti-extremism czar to root out hate-mongers before they turn to terrorism.

SUNDAY PEOPLE

MY BEST PAL DIED IN ATTACK ... I'LL BE 2ND MUM TO HER GIRL

A survivor of the Manchester atrocity who lost her best pal in the blast is taking in her daughter and has vowed to treat her like her own.

NEW CCTV OF BOMBER

His face barely shows a flicker of emotion as he makes his final journey towards Manchester Arena to commit mass murder.

I FOUND PART OF BOMB IN MY SHOE

A mum who miraculously survived the Manchester Arena massacre found a bit of bomb in her boot.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

EVIL ON HIS MIND

This is the face of evil bomber Salman Abedi on his way to commit unspeakable carnage in Manchester last Monday night.

THOUSANDS IN FLIGHTS CHAOS

Thousands of British Airways passengers were stranded yesterday after the airline suffered a global IT meltdown.

BRAVE GIRL, 12, IN GRANDE PLAN

A young girl who needed emergency surgery after being hit by shrapnel in the Manchester Arena will go back and watch Ariana Grande in concert.