Flurry of new arrests as police close in on Manchester terror network

A crackdown on the suspected terror network behind the Manchester Arena suicide bomber saw police carry out a flurry of armed raids and arrests over the weekend.

Gun-carrying officers swooped on sites across the city as they worked to stamp out any lingering threat from co-conspirators to Monday's massacre.

The total number of people in custody over the attack rose to 13 when a 19-year-old man was detained during a search of a house in the Gorton area of the city late on Sunday.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when his home-made suicide device tore through crowds leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

With the intense series of police operations showing no signs of abating:

:: A 25-year-old man was held on suspicion of terror offences in the Old Trafford district.

:: Thousands of runners turned out defiantly for the Great Manchester Run, pounding the streets of the city amid a heightened security operation.

The NHS said 54 people injured in the attack were still being treated in eight hospitals with 19 receiving critical care.

:: CCTV stills of Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, were released by police in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

:: A vigil, attended by hundreds, was held for 29-year-old victim Martyn Hett in Stockport.

On Sunday, counter-terror officers stormed addresses in Gorton, Rusholme and Moss Side.

Explosions were reported at several of the searches, but police would not comment on whether controlled blasts were used to gain entry.

Three people were arrested - and quickly de-arrested - during the afternoon's operation at Quantock Street, Moss Side, leading them to post an outraged sign on their front door.

It read: "This is what the police has caused and we have nothing to do with what happened in the bombing attack".

The developments came hours after the Home Secretary said members of Abedi's circle could still be at large, despite a wave of arrests leading to the country's terror threat level being de-escalated.

Ms Rudd told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "The operation is still at full tilt, in a way.

"Until the operation is complete, we can't be entirely sure that it is closed."

Seven children were among the dead in what was the most costly terror attack to hit Britain since the July 7 bombings in 2005.

A total of 116 people required hospital care in the wake of the massacre.

The failure of security agencies to head off this week's attack was brought into the spotlight by the family of murdered Georgina Callander.

The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, her family said : "I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way but unless our Government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow."