John Legend 'moved' by terror victim Olivia Campbell's performance of his song

US singer John Legend has paid tribute to 15-year-old Manchester terror victim Olivia Campbell, saying he was "moved" by footage of the teenager singing one of his songs.

Her mother Charlotte Campbell wants to make a recording of her daughter singing the Legend hit All Of Me a "song for Manchester".

Singer Legend, in a video message played to Charlotte and her partner on Good Morning Britain, said: "I can't imagine the pain you are going through... the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter.

"I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song All Of Me for a talent show.

"I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song, that I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away.

"My sympathy and condolences. I know it won't make up for the loss that you're feeling right now, but any love that we can send you, we want to send you right now and wish you all the best."

The late teenager's stepfather Paul Hodgson told the ITV show: "My little girl, up there, looking down and going 'I've done it, I've done it'."

Campbell, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among the first victims to be named.

Her family spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday, her mother revealed she had died in the blast.

She told Good Morning Britain: "I want my daughter to carry on living. I never want her to be forgotten by anybody. I just want her memory to be kept alive.

"She was the cheekiest, most funniest girl. She was always singing, laughing, dancing, joking. She was just an amazing girl."

The teenager, who was at the Ariana Grande concert with a friend, who has received treatment in hospital, also sang All Of Me when she auditioned for Britain's Got Talent.

Her family wants to release a single of her singing the track to raise money for the Manchester Evening News terror attack appeal, according to The Bolton News.

Her stepfather said: "Olivia loved her singing. I want Olivia to be the face of Manchester. This song is so fitting. Let's get it to number one, let's... make that little girl's dream. "

Campbell's mother said she had been coping by keeping busy but "I have been told that my fall will come after everything has been done, the funeral."

She said of the funeral: "It will be a celebration, not a mourning. I'm going to give my daughter the best send-off I can give her. I'm never going to be able to give her a 16th, 18th, a 21st.

"She wanted us to get married and we fought her and fought her for years and we have now said, in her memory, we will go and get married."