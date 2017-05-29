News quiz for Tuesday

1.Name the Swedish film which has won the Palme D'or at the Cannes Film Festival.

2. Homes near which supermarket cost around £36,480 more typically than average house prices in the wider area, according to a survey?

3. The world's largest pair of equine sculptures, based in Scotland, are being given their first health check as they approach their third birthday, but what are they called?

4. Which major insurer has said it detected nearly around £232,000 worth of bogus claims every day last year?

Answers

1. The Square

2. Waitrose

3. The Kelpies

4. Aviva