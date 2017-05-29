PM must be 'straight' with public on policies in TV grilling, say Labour

Theresa May must be "straight" with the British people about her policies or risk giving the impression that voting for the Tories is a "dangerous roll of the dice" for working people and pensioners, Labour has said.

The party called on Mrs May to answer "the most basic questions" about her plans for social care, tax and public services when she is grilled by a studio audience on live television for the first time in the election campaign.

The Prime Minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will appear separately in a joint Sky News and Channel 4 programme on Bank Holiday Monday when they will face an audience Q&A before being questioned by Jeremy Paxman.

Labour's national election coordinator Andrew Gwynne said Mrs May needs to answer "crucial" questions raised by her manifesto and analysis of the Tories' plans.

The Opposition urged the PM to reveal at what level she will set a cap on social care costs, which she pledged to introduce after seeing the Tories' opinion poll lead slip amid criticism over proposals for a so-called "dementia tax".

She must also come clean on whether her plans to means test the winter fuel allowance will hit 10 million pensioners, as predicted by the Resolution Foundation, Labour said.

Mrs May must provide a "realistic costing" for her plans to give primary school children in England free school breakfasts and address Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) analysis which found that her pledge to increase NHS spending by a minimum of £8 billion in real terms over five years "looks very tight indeed and may well be undeliverable".

The Prime Minister should also deal with the IFS assertion that she plans "at least another five years of austerity" and match Labour promises not to raise personal National Insurance contributions and not to hike income tax for those earning less than £80,000, the Opposition said.

Mr Gwynne said: "The Tory manifesto has plunged pensioners and working people into insecurity, and left our public services facing the risk of further crisis. Meanwhile, Theresa May refuses to answer even the most basic questions on her policies.

"Today, Labour sets out some of the most pressing questions the Tories keep dodging. So if you get a knock at the door from the Tories or are one of the few people who isn't a Tory party member to meet Theresa May or Philip Hammond, ask them to provide answers.

"Failure to do so will lead people to draw their own conclusions. But ultimately it proves that voting for the Tories at this election is a dangerous roll of the dice for working people and pensioners.

"Their manifesto threatened to take away winter fuel allowances, ditch the triple lock and leave pensioners facing the loss of control of their homes because of social care costs. It makes clear the Tories are planning five more years of austerity for our public services, with no guarantee to not raise taxes for 95% of taxpayers.

"Having broken her flagship pledge on social care just days after she launched her manifesto, Theresa May needs to give clear answers to these crucial questions and be straight with the British people about what the Tories are actually planning."