Those affected by bombing offered 'someone they can talk with'

Samaritans volunteers have described the "touching" generosity and compassion of those attending the Manchester bombing memorial.

More than 40 trained supporters with the charity were in St Ann's Square on Monday, a week on from the Manchester Arena blast that left 22 dead and many others injured.

Lissa Davenport, Samaritans north west regional director, said volunteers had been moved by acts of kindness from the thousands of people who felt compelled to lay flowers and tributes at the makeshift memorial site.

She said: "Something that's really touched me and other volunteers is the number of people who have just come up and said 'thank you'.

"Somebody this morning has been in to Starbucks and bought a tray of coffees and given them to volunteers, which is just really touching.

"There's such solidarity in the people of Manchester, but that also goes for all the support organisations.

"There's an awful lot of people just out trying to support each other."

Charity volunteers from all over the region gave up their Bank Holiday weekend to offer a listening ear to those in need.

Ms Davenport added: "An event like this touches people in so many different ways.

"For me the really important thing is acknowledging that some people will be upset today about what happened at the Manchester Arena last week, for some it will be in the future.

"When the media has disappeared there is someone they can talk with about how they are feeling.

"All I can say is this is wider than Manchester. The people we've been talking to are from all over the world.

"I know there is massive solidarity in Manchester, but it's all around the country and all over the world that this is affecting people."

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, 24 hours a day.