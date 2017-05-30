Another five years of Tories disastrous for public services - Jeremy Corbyn

The future of the NHS and English schools are on the line in the General Election, Jeremy Corbyn will say, in an attempt to steer the campaign away from Brexit.

Mr Corbyn will highlight new analysis Labour claims shows the impact of the Tories' plans in an attempt to change the narrative of the election towards issues on which his party appears stronger.

It comes after Theresa May used the resumption of campaigning to stress her core messages of leadership and Brexit, saying Mr Corbyn was not prepared for crunch talks with Brussels that will start within days of the General Election and would find himself "alone and naked" in the negotiations.

Labour's analysis claims that under Tory plans, 5.5 million people will find themselves on NHS waiting lists in England by 2022, the scheduled end of the next parliament, a 1.8 million increase from now.

Seeking to exploit perceived Tory weakness on social care, Mr Corbyn will also say 1.5 million older and vulnerable people will not have their social care needs met.

In addition, 650,000 school children will be "crammed" into primary school classes larger than 30 pupils, and families will be almost £450 worse off per child as a result of Tory plans to scrap free school meals for 1.7 million children.

Mr Corbyn will highlight Labour plans to invest £37 billion in the NHS and £8 billion in social care, with moves towards creating a National Care Service.

He will also stress the party's plans to cap class sizes at 30 for five, six and seven-year-olds and provide free school meals to all primary school children, paid for by charging VAT on primary school fees.

Giving a speech in Westminster, the Labour leader will say: "The futures of our NHS and schools are at stake in this election.

"Over the last seven years the Tories have starved the public services we rely on of resources, running them down and pushing them into disrepair.

"Patients are suffering ever longer waits and overcrowded wards, those who need care have been left without it. Children are crammed into overcrowded and crumbling classrooms. It has to change.

"Labour will invest in our people, schools and hospitals. We will cut class sizes, take a million people off the NHS waiting list and ensure people get the care they deserve.

"By contrast, another five years of the Tories would be disastrous for our public services.

"At the rate we're going we could see 5.5 million people on the English waiting list and 1.5 million older people with unmet care needs. And young people and their families face the prospect of more overcrowding in schools and having to pick up the bill for the Tories' unfair plan to scrap free school meals for hundreds of thousands of children.

"On June 8 there's only one party that will improve our public services for the many not the few, that's the Labour Party."

Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green said: "Brexit negotiations start 11 days after people vote and are crucial to our economic security and the future of public services.

"Made-up numbers from Corbyn cannot hide the fact he's not up to the job of getting the deal we need.

"Theresa May has the plan to get the right Brexit deal, keep our economy strong, and invest billions more in public services. But a loss of just six seats and Theresa May's Government will lose its majority.

"If you don't want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister of this country, if you don't believe he is equipped to negotiate Brexit, keep our economy strong or our nation secure, there's no safe way to vote Labour - wherever you live."