'Dangerous' prisoner escapes from hospital

Police are hunting for a "dangerous" prisoner - believed to be armed with a razor blade - who has escaped from a hospital.

Michal Kisier, 30, gave his guards at Salisbury District Hospital the slip at 7pm.

He was in the hospital receiving treatment for a head wound.

Kisier is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with blonde hair and of medium build with tattoos on his neck. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black t-shirt with blue trainers.

Wiltshire Police said Kisier is believed to have a razor blade in his possession and is considered to be dangerous.

"The public are advised not to approach him for their own safety. If anyone sees a man matching the description they should call 999 immediately," a force spokeswoman said.

Police officers and dogs are searching the area and a helicopter is also assisting in the search.

Inspector Martyn Sweett said: "My officers are doing everything they can to find Kisier and we will keep the community updated.

"We ask that the public are vigilant and call us on 999 with any sightings but it is important that you do not approach him."

Kisier's real name is Michal Kisiel and he sometimes uses the spelling Michael.