Drunken Brits delay Eurostar service for six hours

Eurostar passengers suffered severe delays after two drunk British passengers were taken off the train.

The Paris to London train, which departed at 8.15pm on Monday, was held up for around six hours after the disruptive travellers were removed by French authorities in Calais, the operator said.

The delay was said to have been caused by border force checks after the incident.

A spokeswoman for Eurostar said: "There were two passengers that became quite disorderly on board the train.

"We stopped the train in Calais so that the authorities could then manage those two passengers and take them off the train.

"But then Border Force requested that, because the train had stopped, all the passengers disembark and go through passport control again - which is why it was delayed."

A spokesman for the Prefecture du Pas-de-Calais said the disruptive passengers were British.

He said: "The two individuals were very drunk but they have not been put in custody."