Harry to host garden party after meeting Invictus Games team

Prince Harry will attend the launch of the UK's Invictus Games team and host his first Buckingham Palace garden party.

At the Tower of London Harry will meet the 90-strong team who will take on the challenge of the Paralympic-style competition at the Toronto Games in September.

Later in the day the prince, a former British Army officer, will join current and former members of the military at the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party.

Harry has been the driving force behind the Invictus Games for injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women and veterans.

He staged the inaugural event in London to great acclaim in 2014 and had further success with the Orlando Games last year.

The Games uses the power of sport to inspire recovery in the sick and injured from the military, support their rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding for those who serve their country.

The UK is one of 17 nations taking part in the Games, from September 23-30, with more than 550 athletes competing in 12 adaptive sports.

Following the launch at the Tower of London Harry will join the UK team at a reception at Plaisterers' Hall and give a short speech.

Later Harry will be hosting the garden party on behalf of an organisation that provides entertainment and recreation for thousands of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

In previous years, the garden party has been hosted by the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Queen.