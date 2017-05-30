Man remanded on terror charges after Stansted Airport arrest

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged under the Terrorism Act after being arrested at Stansted Airport.

Dutch national Aweys Faqey, of north London, was charged on Tuesday with preparing acts of terrorism after his arrest on May 23.

It is alleged that he obtained or applied for cash loans and bought tickets to fly to Turkey.

The charge also says he attended Stansted Airport in possession of 700 dollars (£544) and 400 euros (£347).

Somalian-born Faqey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Faqey, who has a wife and five children in the Netherlands, and a wife and child in Kenya, has lived in the UK since 2013.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 9.