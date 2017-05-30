Minister hints at reforms to 'sausage factory' benefits assessments process

Disabilities minister Penny Mordaunt has said the assessments process to claim benefits treats people "like they're part of a sausage factory" as she hinted at major reforms.

Ms Mordaunt attacked her Government's work capability assessment (WCA) as "a very poor way of doing things", adding that it failed to treat people as individuals.

The WCA process, also know as "fit to work", has been among the most controversial of a raft of welfare changes brought in over recent years.

Ms Mordaunt told a major hustings event on disability that a Conservative government would legislate to reform the WCA if the party returned to power.

"Over the years, people have tinkered with it, they've tweaked it, but they haven't addressed the fundamental flaw at its heart, which is it's incapable of treating someone as an individual," said Ms Mordaunt.

"It treats people like they're part of a sausage factory.

"It needs to be reformed and with that comes opportunities to also streamline, bring together and make a sense of the other benefits in the system."

The minister said there had been a shift towards contracting out the assessments and requiring prospective claimants to go through multiple tests to qualify for different benefits.

"The other thing that struck me when I sat in on assessments was that the individual being assessed was in front of a healthcare professional for hours - probably the most time they ever spent with a healthcare professional - and got nothing from that experience.

"The healthcare professional couldn't refer, they couldn't flag up advice or any issues, so it struck me as a very poor way of doing things."

Ms Mordaunt said work was already under way to bring assessments back into the Department for Work and Pensions before she moved into the department almost a year ago.

She added that the benefits system needed to learn more from healthcare, which has better pathways in place for those with difference conditions.

"My budget is the biggest budget...of any minister in any department," she added.

"It dwarfs, it makes the defence budget look miniscule, it is enormous.

"Imagine if we used some of that money to enable us to build those structures in healthcare, what we could achieve.

"That, to me, is the biggest opportunity about reforms of the benefits system, is to enable actually that unmet need at a local level in healthcare to be met."

Ms Mordaunt was met with tales of poor care for disabled people looking to claim benefits.

One audience member cited the example of a person whose night-time care was withdrawn and were then told they would have to wear a nappy.

Fellow panellist Baroness Brinton, the Liberal Democrat party chairman, also gave the example of a district nurse being told she could only treat one leg of a patient with diabetes because the right leg was a social care issue.

Ms Mordaunt said such cases were not acceptable, adding that she would always challenge staff who made such decisions as to whether that was how they would like their loved ones to be treated.

The minister also said more foreign aid would be spent helping disabled people abroad if the Tories were re-elected.

The Conservative manifesto does pledge to reform the WCA and that the Tories would not undertake any more radical welfare reform.