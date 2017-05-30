Next Parliament challenging period for NHS whoever wins election, warns IFS

The NHS faces an "incredibly challenging" five years after the June 8 General Election, regardless of which party wins, according to a new report.

The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies found that all three major national parties are promising to increase spending on health in England, with Labour the most generous compared with current Government plans.

Labour's manifesto promises the equivalent of an average 2% annual increase in spending above inflation in the years to 2021/22, while Liberal Democrat plans would deliver a 1.4% real-terms hike each year and the Conservatives envisage 1.2%, the report found.

But the IFS warned that even Labour's proposals fall well short of the average annual increase in health spending of 4% above inflation which the NHS has historically enjoyed.

Inflation within the health service is higher than in society as a whole, because of Britain's growing and ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the development of expensive new technologies and drugs.

Under current Government plans, Department of Health spending in England is due to increase by an average 0.8% a year in real terms, taking the total budget from £124 billion to £127 billion by 2021/22, in today's prices.

According to the IFS, this figure could rise to £135 billion under Labour plans and £131 billion with Lib Dems by 2021/22. The Tory plans stretch to 2022/23, when the figure would reach £132 billion if non-NHS aspects of DoH spending were frozen.

The IFS research branded all of these increases "modest" compared with the historical trend of growth in health spending. If spending had continued to rise at 4% a year above inflation after 2009/10, it would already be about £150 billion and could be approaching £190 billion by the end of the next Parliament, the think tank suggested.

"All three parties are proposing real increases in health spending over the next Parliament, but at a rate well below the long-run historical average," said authors Rowena Crawford and George Stoye. "The next Parliament will therefore continue to be an incredibly challenging period for the NHS, regardless of who wins the election."

With health spending on a 90-year-old almost eight times and on a 65-year-old double that on a 30-year-old, the IFS found that NHS spending must rise by 1.2% above inflation each year just to keep up with Britain's ageing population.

Latest estimates suggest that by 2066, demographic and other cost pressures together could push health spending up by 5.3% of national income - equivalent to £109 billion in today's terms on top of inflation, said the IFS researchers.

And they warned: "In the long run the NHS would be better served by a serious attempt to address long-run funding pressures in a coherent and systematic fashion, than by the government just announcing further short-term funding fixes."