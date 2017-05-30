Treehouse made from listed cargo crane opens to customers

It offers an unusual night's sleep but a treehouse created from a listed cargo crane has opened for bookings.

Standing at eight metres (26ft) in the air, the Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 treehouse offers views across Bristol Harbourside.

It is open for 100 nights over the summer and 200 guests will get the opportunity to experience part art installation and part architectural wonder.

The one bedroom treehouse has taken three years of planning by Bristol-based Sawday's Canopy & Stars, with help from DIY chain B&Q.

It aims to be a sensory experience with sights, scents and sounds of the outdoors, and yet has a good few creature comforts including a shower and a luxurious bed.

One wall is lined with shelves of living plants and the roof is teeming with planters filled with pollinators to attract urban bees, birds and butterflies.

Tom Dixon, managing director of Canopy & Stars, said: "It's taken three years of planning and design, only three weeks of building but we got there.

"What started as a dream has now become a reality. We hope people enjoy their stays in this amazing building and wake up to the great outdoors feeling they are truly part of this pocket of nature in the city - a real natural high."

All profits from the adventure will go to Friends of the Earth.

Crane 29 is one of four listed cranes dating back to the 1950s when up to 40 lined the docks.