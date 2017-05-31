'Dangerous' escaped prisoner arrested

A "dangerous" prisoner who escaped from a hospital has been arrested, police said.

Michal Kisier, 30, gave his guards at Salisbury District Hospital the slip at around 7pm on Tuesday while awaiting treatment for a head injury.

Wiltshire Police said Kisier, also known as Michal Kisiel, was arrested after being seen walking past a day nursery in Nunton village, near Salisbury.

The arrest took place after a member of the public called police suspecting they had seen the wanted man.

Officers arrested Kisier safely and no injuries were sustained.

He remains in custody and will be returned to prison in due course.

Police received a large number of calls from the public, with sightings all over the county and country.

Extensive searches were carried out, with officers using drones, police dogs and the force helicopter in the search for the fugitive, who may have pre-planned his escape.

The force received a call from a member of the public at 8.40pm on Thursday reporting a possible sighting of Kisier and he was arrested.

Superintendent Sue Austin said: "I would like to thank the public for all of their help in finding this escaped prisoner.

"As much as we are able to use policing methods to find him, ultimately it was an alert member of our community who spotted the offender and proactively called 999.

"It is times like this when everyone pulls together to help us keep our communities safe."

Kisier, formerly of Luton, was serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke, a category C prison holding adult male sentenced offenders near Devizes.

He was jailed in April 2016 after subjecting a mother and her teenage daughter to a "terrifying eight-hour ordeal" following a disagreement over money.

Kisier, who is originally from Poland, kept them prisoner in their home, taping the daughter to a chair and threatening to kill them, Luton Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of false imprisonment, two charges of possessing bladed articles and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for five years and three months.