Disabled man awaits 'use of force' case ruling

A disabled man who complained a High Court judge acted unlawfully when giving medics permission to take him from home to hospital and authorised the use of force is waiting to hear whether he has won a legal fight.

Aamir Mazhar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, says an order made by Mr Justice Mostyn, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, infringed his human rights.

Mr Mazhar, 27, says his rights to liberty and respect for private and family life were breached when he was ''forcibly removed'' from his home in Birmingham 13 months ago.

He has taken legal action against Liz Truss, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, who has disputed his claim.

A more senior judge has analysed the case at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Mazhar asked Sir Ernest Ryder, a judge in the Court of Appeal, to declare Mr Justice Mostyn's order was ''unlawful''.

Sir Ernest is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.

Bosses at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust had asked Mr Justice Mostyn to make the order at an out-of-hours telephone hearing in April 2016.

Sir Ernest was told Mr Mazhar had made a separate damages claim against the trust which had been settled.

Detail of the case had emerged at an earlier court hearing.

Lawyers representing trust bosses said at that hearing, in June 2016, that staff had made an emergency application to Mr Justice Mostyn because they were facing a critical situation.

They said a ''care package'' provided to Mr Mazhar at his home had ''broken down'' and staff thought that Mr Mazhar was at risk of serious injury or death.

Lawyers representing Mr Mazhar told Sir Ernest there had been ''no basis'' for the making of the order.

Pushpinder Saini QC, who heads Mr Mazhar's legal team, told Sir Ernest his client had a degree in software engineering and had the mental capacity to make decisions for himself.

''The order resulted in the forcible and highly distressing removal of Mr Mazhar from his family home at 3am in the morning. The removal was by two police officers accompanying the ambulance service.

''One may say the trust is responsible but it is undoubtedly the case that the judge who made the order is also responsible.''

Mr Saini said Mr Justice Mostyn was a ''highly-respected judge''.

He added: ''We say there are serious criticisms to be made of the judge's handling of this application.''

Mr Saini said Mr Justice Mostyn's order resulted in Mr Mazhar being ''forcibly removed from his home and then deprived of his liberty''.

Solicitor Yogi Amin, who works for law firm Irwin Mitchell and is representing Mr Mazhar, said Mr Mazhar wanted to try to prevent anyone else going through a similar ordeal.