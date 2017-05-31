Motor neurone disease sufferer hopes to preserve identity by 'banking' his voice

A motor neurone disease (MND) sufferer has praised voice recording technology for preserving part of his identity in case he loses the power of speech.

David Welsh, 49, is one of many people living with the degenerative disease who are "banking" key words and phrases using their voices.

The store of his own words will be used to create a personalised synthetic voice for the future if he can no longer speak.

Mr Welsh, from Enfield, north London, who was diagnosed with MND 18 months ago, said the voice was "key to your own personality".

"The voice is so specific to your identity - so to be able to record your voice and retain that part of your identity, I think is really good," Mr Welsh told the Press Association.

In the UK, more than 5,000 people live with MND, a condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal chord, which tell muscles what to do.

Many sufferers experience weakness in the muscles of the mouth, throat and tongue, impairing their ability to speak.

Users record between 600 and 3500 sentences using special software during the "voice banking" process.

The recording is converted to create a version of a person's voice, which can then be used on speech-generating devices when they are no longer able to speak on their own.

While Professor Stephen Hawking has become known for his trademark voice synthesiser, Mr Welsh said the latest technology provided an alternative to a "bland computerised voice".

"I was aware that MND can affect the voice, so I knew that was an area that I might possibly have complications with later on," he said.

"I hadn't been aware that there was this service of recording your voice, so being told about that, it was good news really.

"I think it's a great way to be able to record, to have, something that is so key to your own personality. To have your identity."

Mr Welsh, who moved to the UK from New Zealand in his 20s, said the process of "banking" his voice should take him about a month.

"There are a thousand or so phrases that need to be recorded so I think probably, if I was very efficient, I could turn that around in a week," he said.

"But I suspect it will take me quite a bit longer than that."

He admitted that the task would not be easy as he battled with the effects of his condition.

"There are mornings when I wake up and I'm just not in the frame of mind that I want to do this," he said.

"I have varying energy levels. Some days I wake up and I feel very energetic and there are other days when I feel very fatigued.

"So that's another factor - to try to find a day when I feel good enough to want to participate in the process."

:: The Motor Neurone Disease Association is working to raise the profile of the disease and the needs of sufferers.