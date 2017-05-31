Murder probe after man found near fire-hit car

A 54-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive near a car which had been destroyed by fire, police said.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body was discovered in a car park in Castleton Road, Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Officers said a post-mortem examination revealed the victim died of blunt force trauma and formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in and around Castleton Road and Green Lane from the evening of Sunday, 28 May, into the early hours of the next day."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.