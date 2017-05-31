NHS patients survey reveals decline in person-centred care

Key aspects of person-centred care in English hospitals are showing signs of decline for the first time in years, according to a wide-ranging survey of NHS patients.

The annual Care Quality Commission (CQC) poll found decreases in patients feeling directly involved in decisions about their treatment, and their release from hospital, as well as a perceived increase in waiting times.

The survey of nearly 78,000 patients also found long-term improvements, including trust in clinical staff.

But there are several instances where survey results have declined between 2016 and the previous year, disrupting overall positive trends since 2006.

Though the declines are generally small, taken together they could appear to show a change in patients' experience of their care, the report said.

Patients in 2016 reported feeling less involved in aspects of their care and treatment than the previous year, the survey found.

This included just 56% who felt involved in decisions about their treatment, a three percentage point drop on the previous year.

It was a similar situation for involvement in discharge decisions, with 55% of respondents saying they "definitely" felt involved, down one percentage point since 2015.

Information sharing when leaving hospital also declined in 2016, the survey found.

Some 64% of patients said they received enough information when leaving the hospital, a decline of two percentage points since last year.

Fewer people in 2016 were told about the side-effects of medication when they got home, with 38% of patients reporting "yes, completely", compared with 40% in 2015.

Many patients were also facing longer waiting times in 2016 with 14% of patients saying they had to wait a "long time" for a bed, up two percentage points from last year.

But there are signs of improvement, according to the survey.

People's perceptions of the standard of hospital cleanliness continue to remain high, with 72% of respondents in 2016 saying their room or ward was "very clean". This is an increase of 18 percentage points over the past 10 years, three percentage points in the last five years, and the same as 2015.

Some 64% of patients involved in the survey thought their toilets and bathrooms were "very clean", consistent with the score in 2015.

Patients are also more positive about the food offered in hospitals, with 24% reporting that it is "very good" - up from 20% in 2006, and 23% in 2015.

Theresa May and NHS England boss Simon Stevens publicly fell out earlier this year over a perceived lack of funding.