Obesity-link drugs cost NHS £1bn a year

More than £1 billion is spent every year by the NHS on drugs to combat conditions brought on by obesity, it is claimed.

The cost of treatment for diabetes, weight loss drugs and indigestion remedies has risen to £1.027 billion - an increase of 65% in 10 years.

The NHS Digital figures, reported in the Daily Telegraph, show 52 million prescriptions were issued for diabetes last year, which is an increase of 81% over the last decade.

There are around four million people in the UK with Type 2 diabetes - the most common kind - which is linked to increasing levels of obesity, unhealthy diets and a lack of exercise.

Dan Howarth, head of care at Diabetes UK, told the paper: "The last 10 years have seen an explosion in the number of people being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes - a trend that shows no sign of slowing down."