Parents' fight for treatment for baby Charlie going to Supreme Court

A couple who want to take their sick baby son to the US for treatment are set to mount a fight in the Supreme Court next week.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want nine-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, say therapy proposed by a doctor in America is experimental and will not help.

They say life support treatment should stop.

A High Court judge last month ruled against a trip to America and in favour of Great Ormond Street doctors.

Mr Justice Francis concluded life support treatment should end and said Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.

Three Court of Appeal judges last week upheld that ruling.

Three Supreme Court justices are now set to consider the couple's claims at a preliminary hearing on June 8.

The couple must first convince justices they have an arguable case before their claims can be analysed at a full Supreme Court hearing.

A Supreme Court spokesman said a panel of three justices aimed to consider preliminary arguments on June 8 then decide whether to give permission for a full hearing.

He said the panel of justices would examine preliminary arguments at a Supreme Court hearing in London.

If permission was granted, a date for a full hearing would be set, he added.

"The Supreme Court understands that Constance Yates and Christopher Gard's legal representatives intend to seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court in a case relating to whether Great Ormond Street Hospital can withdraw life-support treatment from the child of the appellants," said the spokesman.

"The court is aware of the urgency of the matter and it is currently anticipated that a panel of three Supreme Court justices will sit on the afternoon of Thursday 8 June 2017 to decide whether or not to grant permission to appeal based on submissions from the parties.

"In the interim, the Court of Appeal has ordered a stay until midnight on 8th June, or a further order of the Supreme Court.

"Following the Supreme Court hearing, if permission to appeal is granted, a further hearing date will be set to consider the substantive appeal."

The spokesman said appeal court judges had ordered Great Ormond Street doctors to continue providing life-support treatment to Charlie until midnight on June 8.

Mr Justice Francis had made a ruling on April 11 after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He heard Charlie, who was born on August 4 2016, had a form of mitochondrial disease, a condition which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

Specialists in the US have offered a therapy called nucleoside.

Charlie's parents, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, have appealed for money on a GoFundMe page to cover doctors' bills in America.

They reached a £1.2 million target before the High Court trial.

People keep donating and the fund has now topped £1.3 million.

Mr Justice Francis said Great Ormond Street doctors had considered the experimental treatment, but decided it would not help Charlie.

He said the case had never been ''about money''.