Strong economic growth after Brexit vital for NHS - Jeremy Hunt

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "totally incapable" of protecting jobs and economic growth in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed.

Mr Hunt argued that a "good Brexit" would see the economy go from strength to strength and it was "absolutely vital" for the NHS that happened.

He said the Government had been able to put extra money into the NHS in the last three years because in the last seven years the economy had created 2.8 million jobs.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "You fund public services through the taxes that are paid by people in work, and the question for us looking forward is, in these Brexit negotiations, who is going to protect those jobs, lock in that economic growth? Is it a strong Theresa May who is doing that or is it going to be Jeremy Corbyn who I'm afraid many people think would be totally incapable of doing that job."

Mr Hunt said the idea of a second referendum on remaining in the EU would create a lot of uncertainty and confusion.

He said: "We can with a good Brexit see the economy go from strength to strength. I think we must be optimistic and positive about what Brexit can deliver for our economy and, as far as the NHS is concerned, it is absolutely vital that that happens, because, in the end, if we want to have the safest, highest quality healthcare service in the world, then a modern Conservative government wants to be able to invest in that."

He added: "We have big challenges ahead, we have a big increase in the older population and the question is how you get more resources into the NHS and, however much other parties say there is a magic money tree, the reality is the only way you can fund an NHS is by having a strong economy and that is why Brexit matters to the NHS and why having Theresa May to negotiate a good Brexit deal is incredibly important if we are going to have the economy that can fund our NHS and public services.

No government, he said, could fund public services outside the context of the broader economy.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said Labour would "put patients first by substantially investing in the NHS".

He said: "We're going to put into the NHS the investment it needs so we can deliver the best quality of care for patients; it's what patients and their families deserve."

He added: "The NHS has been going through the biggest financial squeeze in its history under the Conservatives, which is why we're seeing this large deterioration in patient standards, it's why we're seeing this very difficult winter crisis."

Mr Ashworth said the party had allocated around £7.5 billion in the early years of the parliament, including a substantial level of investment in the infrastructure of the NHS, buildings and IT.

Following the Health and Social Care Act he argued there had been a "whole load of competitive tendering going on all the time", adding: "Contracts being handed out for community healthcare provision to the private sector, often not providing the quality of care that people expect."

He said: "We are going to sweep away the provisions of the Health and Social Care Act that insist on all this competitive tendering and outsourcing. We believe that, on balance, these services are better provided in the public sector and in-house."

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Norman Lamb said there was a cost attached to having an NHS meeting people's needs.

Politicians needed to be honest with the public, he said, adding: "At the moment we're just sleep walking towards the edge of the precipice."

His party's plans would provide a "very considerable immediate increase" in funding for both the NHS and care, he said.

It would put a penny on income tax to raise approximately £6 billion a year and in the longer term introduce a dedicated NHS and care tax informed by an independent assessment through an office for NHS and care funding.

Mr Lamb spoke in favour of an NHS and care convention, a cross-party approach to achieving a long-term settlement for the NHS and care, as he branded the Tory social care approach as "back of a fag packet".

He said: "We're the sixth largest economy in the world, we ought to be capable of running an efficient and effective health and care system, and at the moment we're failing too many people."

Crossbench peer Sir Bob Kerslake said the Health and Social Care Act reforms overseen by former Tory health secretary Andrew Lansley "have left the system quite fragmented" adding the fragmentation has "got in the way of some of the changes that need to be made".

Lord Kerslake, chair of London's King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the pressures on the care system had an immediate and direct impact on the hospital.

He said there was a need to ask "what kind of health and care system do we want, how much is it going to cost and how are we going to pay for it".

He said: "That's why I favour some form of national commission cross party, expert and non expert that can have this examination of the issues and crucially enter into a debate with the public."

He added: "If we want to be one of the best health and care systems in the world then we will need to invest."

On Brexit, he said: "Moving out of the EU is going to have a huge impact on our ability to recruit both nursing and indeed medical staff."