Police CCTV plea to find missing mother Renata Antczak

Police have released CCTV of a missing mother-of-two dropping her daughter off at school on the day she disappeared.

Renata Antczak, 49, was last seen in the Kingswood area of Hull, but there have been no reported sightings of her for five weeks.

Officers said it was "out of character for her not to be in touch with her family" and added they believe she is still in the country.

Humberside Police have released a new picture of Ms Antczak and the family's black Mercedes e220 in a renewed bid for information following her disappearance on April 25.

Chief Inspector Michelle Garlick said: "The movements of Renata on Tuesday 25 April may well hold the key to her whereabouts now and it is therefore vital that members of the public get in touch with any information, no matter how small it may seem.

"In particular we'd like to know where she went after dropping her daughter at school, who she was with and anything she may have said to anyone.

"I would also like to appeal directly to Renata - you have family who are desperate to know that you are safe and I promise that you will not be any trouble if you get in touch. The key thing is knowing you are safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Ms Antczak's husband appeared in court last week accused of conspiring with another man to administer a noxious substance.

Majid Mustafa, 47, and 45-year-old Robert Lipinski were arrested during inquiries into the Ms Antczak's disappearance.