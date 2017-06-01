Tribute at Manchester Day parade to honour 22 killed in suicide bombing

The annual Manchester Day later this month will honour the 22 victims and those injured in the terror attack on the city.

A special tribute will be staged at the front of the parade on Sunday June 18 and will also honour the heroic efforts of the emergency services who worked tirelessly in the hours and days after the atrocity at the Manchester Arena.

Now in its eighth year, the annual event celebrates the city's diversity as various community groups take part in the parade.

Councillor Pat Karney, chair of Manchester Day, said: "Manchester Day will show the city's resilience and collective spirit where people come together to celebrate a shared love for our city.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their lives last week - as well as those who were injured - and we believe it is important that Manchester Day pays tribute.

"We know thousands of people will come out and we look forward to seeing you for an incredible day of celebration."

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: "It's right and fitting that Manchester Day is devoted to those who lost their lives and those that continue to live with the aftermath of last week's attack.

"It will also give us all an opportunity to pay tribute to our heroic public servants and celebrate the incredible Manchester spirit that has sustained us all through these dark days."

The organisers are looking for volunteers to help out at the event. Anyone interested can visit www.manchesterday.co.uk and click 'get involved'.

The parade, which will feature 2,000 people, begins at Liverpool Road at 1pm.