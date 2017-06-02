Ariana Grande visits young Manchester bomb victims

Ariana Grande has visited young fans injured in the Manchester terror attack in hospital.

The US pop star was photographed on social media hugging youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital ward, with one father left in tears by the visit.

It comes ahead of Grande's all-star benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at her gig in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

He wrote: "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?

"So happy she came i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy!even cried again myself."

The singer was also photographed with nurses at the hospital and dozens of other patients including 14-year-old Evie Mills, who was visited by the Queen in the same hospital days after the attack.

Tasha Hough shared two more photos of Jaden, adding: "I think she's a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is."

Grande arrived back in the UK on Friday morning ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

Musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join her for the event which is raising funds for victims and their families.

Her hospital visit comes as police investigating the suicide bombing seized a car which they say could be "significant" to the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said inquiries concerning the white Nissan Micra, found at Devell House, Rusholme, were continuing.

A 100m cordon was put in place after the car was found in the area near Banff Road, where police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days leading up to the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said: "This is potentially a significant development in the investigation.

"The car is a white Nissan Micra that has been located at Devell House, not far from Banff Road.

"We appreciate the road closures and evacuation have led to disruption and we would like to thank local people for their understanding while this police activity has been on-going.

"We are also really grateful for the public's continued help in what is a very fast moving investigation and again we appeal for the public to contact us with any information, however small you believe it may be, about Abedi's movements."

A Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called to the area on Friday and forensics officers were on the scene.

The cordon was lifted at about 7.30pm after a lorry believed to be carrying the car drove away.

Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, was evacuated as police carried out assessments on the vehicle and residents of nearby student accommodation were told to leave their homes.

The development came as the Duke of Cambridge visited the city and met police officers and volunteers before paying a visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary to meet some of those injured in the attack on May 22.

CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the Manchester Arena terror attack, which killed 22 people including seven children.

Abedi's cousins have claimed the 22-year-old plotted "secretly to himself" before the atrocity.

Brothers Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested by armed police soon after the attack before being released without charge, said they had been left "traumatised" by their cousin's actions.

Abz, 21, told the BBC: "For people who have seen it as a big network we were involved in, it was nothing like that.

"I believe it was all done by one man which developed some sort of thoughts in the past few years which he kept secretly to himself ."

Isaac, 24, added: "It's not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives.

"The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life ."

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack, police have said.

Six people - including a 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and four men - have been released without charge.