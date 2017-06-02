Man facing murder charges after three found dead at John Lennon flat

A man has been charged with three murders after the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered at John Lennon's former home.

Sami Salem, 30, was arrested after police were called to a ground-floor flat in Falkner Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The property is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of the city because the band's manager, Brian Epstein, had owned a flat there, where Lennon lived with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married.

Residents in the street were evacuated from their homes at about 7.30pm on Tuesday due to concerns over a gas leak.

Following his arrest, Salem was taken to hospital, but discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior prosecutor David Jones said: "Following a review of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Sami Salem, 30, of Falkner Street, with the murder of all three people."