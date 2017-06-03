'Biggest Indy march in Scottish history' takes place in Glasgow

Thousands of people have taken part in a march in support of Scottish independence.

Organisers All Under One Banner estimate that 17,000 people marched through Glasgow in the event, which they said was "the biggest Indy march in Scottish history".

The procession started at Kelvingrove Park in the west end and wound its way through the city centre to Glasgow Green for a rally.

Supporters waved Saltires and banners as they walked through the city.

All Under One Banner is a pro-independence organisation which organises public processions in support of Scotland regaining Independence.

Some supporters took to social media to share their enthusiasm.

Writing on the All Under One Banner Facebook page, Steve Davis said: "The march was amazing. I felt so proud today. Well done AUOB" while Claire Mack wrote: "It was buzzing!! What a great crowd!"

Police estimated that between 13,500 and 15,000 people took part in the march and said it appeared to have passed off peacefully.