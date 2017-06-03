Bird flu breaks out at premises in south Norfolk

Bird flu has broken out in a flock of birds at a premises in south Norfolk.

The H5N8 strain of avian flu was confirmed to have hit a small flock of around 35 chickens and geese in the market town of Diss, near the border with Suffolk.

A number have died and the remaining live birds at the premises are being humanely culled, according to Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

A protection zone and a wider surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading, and an investigation is under way to find the source of the infection.

A Defra spokeswoman said: " Public Health England advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency is clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

"Keepers are urged to continue to be vigilant and look out for the signs of avian flu in their flocks, informing the Animal and Plant Health Agency should they suspect infection."